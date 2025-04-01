Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and Noida authority chairman Manoj Kumar Singh has asked the Noida authority, Greater Noida authority, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, to jointly fund the project.

According to officials on Monday, the Noida authority decided at its board meeting on Friday to construct a new 35-kilometer road to relieve traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where it is anticipated that traffic will increase once the Noida International Airport in Jewar opens in May.

According to officials, the authority will construct a 35-kilometer eight-lane road parallel to the Yamuna embankment or a 35-kilometer six-lane elevated road from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj Barrage to the Yamuna Expressway, depending on which is preferable.

“Once the detailed project report (DPR) is finalised, we will decide whether to make a six-lane elevated road or an eight-lane road,” said Vijay Rawal, general manager of the Noida authority.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the chairman of the Noida authority and the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, has requested that the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, the Noida authority, and the Greater Noida authority all contribute to the project's funding. To compile the DPR, the Noida authorities are probably going to hire a professional agency. According to officials, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) can only finance a road that crosses multiple states, which is why the three bodies are supporting this project. According to officials, officials from Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida will meet shortly to determine how to proceed with the project.

According to officials, the three authorities can either create a special purpose vehicle (SPV) or assign an industry body the task of selecting an expert agency to work on the project. Following this decision, the expert agency will propose the funding pattern and create the DPR.

For people commuting from Delhi to Agra, the road would improve communication with the Yamuna Motorway close to the Pari Chowk interchange in Greater Noida.