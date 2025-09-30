BIG update on Noida Airport! Launch date announced, jet bridges, solar power and...; know how the state-of the art airport looks like

Noida International Airport will be inaugurated on October 30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the most anticipated project, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, jet bridges, powered by solar energy, and will provide convenient access for travelers.

The most-awaited airport in North India, Noida International Airport, will be inaugurated on October 30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the most anticipated project, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, jet bridges, powered by solar energy, and will provide convenient access for travelers. Millions of passengers who often prefer to travel by plane have been waiting for the inauguration of the airport in Noida. The new airport would not only provide accessibility for those living around Delhi but also let them experience high-tech traveling with modern amenities.

The project is being developed by the Uttar Pradesh government in partnership with Zurich Airport's subsidiary under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Is Jewar International Airport ready?

The airport, which is being built in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, will be India's largest airport once operational. That is, it will surpass Delhi’s IGI airport in terms of passenger traffic amenities, and more. The Jewar International Airport started being constructed in 2019 in four stages. Phase 1 is near completion, with one runway and one passenger terminal which will be able to handle 12 million passengers yearly.

How does Noida International Airport look?

A runway 3.9 km long

The airport will have a 3.9 km-long runway, with the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually.

Solar power

The state-of-the-art airport will feature solar power and waterlogging resistance for continuous and hygienic traveling.

Jet bridges

The new airport will have smart features equipped with the latest technology, like fully operational jet bridges, which will be 10 in number for comfortable boarding, and the advanced ARFF tower monitoring 180 degrees for fire safety. Through these bridges built with aerodynamics, passengers can travel directly from the terminal area to the aircraft without going around the runway.

Temporary Aerobridges

Additionally, three temporary aerobridges will also be placed at the airport, which can be placed wherever needed.

Advanced ATRS baggage screening machines

For screening, the airport will install advanced ATRS baggage screening machines, which will offer quick and effective checks.

The airport will come up as a major aviation hub in addition to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.