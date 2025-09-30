BIG update on Noida Airport! Launch date announced, jet bridges, solar power and...; know how the state-of the art airport looks like

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...

What happened when Sonam Wangchuk visited Pakistan? He praises PM Narendra Modi, climate activist says...

Himachal govt school principal's cheque spelling blunder goes viral: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty'

Maha Navami 2025: Know date, kanya pujan timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, more

Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area, THIS contestant becomes saviour by catching creature with hand, he is..

India’s Asia Cup trophy snub triggers outrage, former Pakistan star labels team a 'joke of world cricket'

Delhi commuters alert! Traffic Police announce restrictions, diversions in these areas ahead of PM Modi’s visit to CR Park for Durga Puja

Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predicts sky-high valuation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, check details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG update on Noida Airport! Launch date announced, jet bridges, solar power and...; know how the state-of the art airport looks like

Noida International Airport will be inaugurated on October 30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the most anticipated project, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, jet bridges, powered by solar energy, and will provide convenient access for travelers.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

BIG update on Noida Airport! Launch date announced, jet bridges, solar power and...; know how the state-of the art airport looks like
Noida International Airport will be inaugurated on October 30.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The most-awaited airport in North India, Noida International Airport, will be inaugurated on October 30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the most anticipated project, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, jet bridges, powered by solar energy, and will provide convenient access for travelers. Millions of passengers who often prefer to travel by plane have been waiting for the inauguration of the airport in Noida. The new airport would not only provide accessibility for those living around Delhi but also let them experience high-tech traveling with modern amenities.

The project is being developed by the Uttar Pradesh government in partnership with Zurich Airport's subsidiary under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

ALSO READ: Noida Airport's first phase to be completed by October 25, deadlines set for different zones; check details here

Is Jewar International Airport ready?

The airport, which is being built in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, will be India's largest airport once operational. That is, it will surpass Delhi’s IGI airport in terms of passenger traffic amenities, and more. The Jewar International Airport started being constructed in 2019 in four stages. Phase 1 is near completion, with one runway and one passenger terminal which will be able to handle 12 million passengers yearly.

How does Noida International Airport look?

A runway 3.9 km long

The airport will have a 3.9 km-long runway, with the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually.

Solar power

The state-of-the-art airport will feature solar power and waterlogging resistance for continuous and hygienic traveling.

Jet bridges

The new airport will have smart features equipped with the latest technology, like fully operational jet bridges, which will be 10 in number for comfortable boarding, and the advanced ARFF tower monitoring 180 degrees for fire safety. Through these bridges built with aerodynamics, passengers can travel directly from the terminal area to the aircraft without going around the runway.

Temporary Aerobridges

Additionally, three temporary aerobridges will also be placed at the airport, which can be placed wherever needed.

Advanced ATRS baggage screening machines

For screening, the airport will install advanced ATRS baggage screening machines, which will offer quick and effective checks.

The airport will come up as a major aviation hub in addition to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep political divide in US?
    Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep divide?
    ‘Major international terrorist attacks traced back to one country': S Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UNGA
    ‘Major international terrorist attacks traced...': Jaishankar slams Pakistan
    Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda, breaks silence on his affair rumours: 'Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega…'
    Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda
    Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US: 'New Delhi has self-respect'
    Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US
    Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: From time travel to Byomkesh Bakshi theme, 7 pandals every devotee should visit
    Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: 7 pandals every devotee should visit
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
    Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE