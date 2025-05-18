A direct train will soon link Aligarh Junction to Jewar Airport, reducing travel time to just 60 minutes.

Efforts to enhance connectivity between Noida’s Jewar International Airport and Aligarh are moving forward rapidly. A direct train will soon link Aligarh Junction to Jewar Airport, reducing travel time to just 60 minutes, according to Jagran.com.

A 23.5 km railway line is planned between Chola Station and Jewar International Airport, and the survey for this project has already begun. Once completed, commuters will have a hassle-free direct train facility from Aligarh Junction to the airport, which will enhance connectivity. This will also enhance import and export trade in the region.

Aligarh Junction has been an important transit point for years, being located on the Delhi-Howrah rail route. The presence of AMU attracts students from across India and scholars from around the world. Moreover, Defence Corridor industrial projects and the new Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University further validate the emerging importance of the station.

Increased connectivity to Jewar International Airport will make Aligarh a hub of attraction for national and global entrepreneurs, supporting educational as well as industrial growth in the region.

So far, Chola Station, 58 km from Aligarh, is the closest point on the railway route of Delhi-Howrah. The new railway line will operate 23.5 km from Chola to Jewar International Airport, reducing the total distance between Aligarh and airport to 81 km. With the assistance of express trains, the trip is meant to last one hour.

The new rail line will connect Jewar International Airport with Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors. The 61 km distance will cover Chola to Rundhi via Palwal so that the airport becomes a part of India's major railway networks.

This infrastructure development will ensure smooth connectivity between Jewar International Airport and key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Haryana and Rajasthan states. The suggested route has high-speed trains like Vande Bharat that will ensure faster and more comfortable travel for millions of commuters.

The soon-to-be Railway line connecting Aligarh Junction to Jewar International Airport will change connectivity in the area, expand industrial and educational opportunities, and enormously improve travel efficiency. Work on construction and surveys is being accelerated at a rapid pace, which is making this an exciting step toward the development of the area.