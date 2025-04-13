Currently, Namo Bharat trains are running between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, covering 55 kilometres and 11 stations.

In a big step towards improving travel in the Delhi-NCR region, the overhead equipment (OHE) between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations has been successfully electrified at 25 kilovolts (kV). This means train operations on this section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor are likely to begin soon. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) shared the update on X on April 10. OHE is a system of overhead wires that supplies electric power to trains, ensuring they run smoothly and efficiently. With the recent development, the four-kilometre stretch is now ready for trial runs.

The power for this section comes from the Sarai Kale Khan Receiving Substation. It receives 66 kV of electricity, which is then converted to 25 kV for train operations and 33 kV for running station services. NCRTC has collaborated with Delhi Transco Limited and the Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS) for this project. Currently, power is being supplied from the Ghaziabad substation.

According to NCRTC, “The 25-kV high-voltage supply reaches the OHE through a network of poles and cantilevers. These wires are designed to support the high-speed Namo Bharat trains, which can run at speeds up to 180 km/h.”

Currently, Namo Bharat trains are running between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, covering 55 kilometres and 11 stations.

To make travel easier, NCRTC has also introduced a Journey Planner feature in the Namo Bharat App. This new tool helps commuters plan their full journey, select the best routes, and complete bookings and payments — all in one place.