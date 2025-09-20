BIG update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Ashwini Vaishnaw says first section to be launched in...

His comment came as a breakthrough was achieved for a 4.88 kilometer-long tunnel between Shilphata and Ghansoli. Speaking to reporters in Ghansoli near Mumbai, Vaishnaw said the bullet train will be the "transport for the middle class" and that the fares will be "reasonable." Read on to know more.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Railways, on Saturday announced that the first section of the high-speed bullet train corridor connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be launched in December 2027. His comment came as a breakthrough was achieved for a 4.88 kilometer-long tunnel between Shilphata and Ghansoli. Speaking to reporters in Ghansoli near Mumbai, Vaishnaw said the bullet train will be the "transport for the middle class" and that the fares will be "reasonable."

What are the details of the bullet train project?

Vaishnaw said that the bullet train project will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from the current nine hours to just over 2 hours. He added that Thane will be covered in 2028 and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in 2029. The union minister further said that the plan is to have a train run every half-an-hour during peak hours in the morning and evening times, with plans to have a train be available every ten minutes during peak arms. "Once the entire network stabilises, there will be a train every 10 minutes during peak hours," he said.

What did Ashwini Vaishnaw say about the project?

Vaishnaw said at the project site: "This is a very important milestone for the entire project. Yesterday, a team from Japan visited and reviewed the entire project. Approximately 320 kilometers of viaducts, or the bridge portion, have been completed. The bridges being built over rivers are also being completed at a rapid pace. The Sabarmati terminal is almost complete." He added that there will be no need for ticket reservations for travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. "Simply arrive at the station, catch a train in ten minutes, and reach your destination in two hours. This will create a new approach to the entire service," he said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).