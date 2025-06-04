This 508-kilometer-long corridor will pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, with a total of 12 stations being constructed along the route

Good news for commuters travelling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, as Japan has begun testing the first Shinkansen bullet trains, integral to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project. In India's journey to open its first high-speed rail link, this development marks an important turning point. The train will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad, covering a distance of 508 kilometers. The project aims to match European and Japanese standards, offering high-speed travel like never before in India.

This train could reach speeds of up to 280 km/h along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, significantly cutting travel time from 6-7 hours to just 2 hours. The project is expected to be completed by 2026, according to reports.

In this article, we will discuss the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project and the cities it will pass.

The Bullet Train will pass through these 12 stations:

Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex): The corridor’s starting point. Thane: Proposed near Dombivli East. Virar: Located in Palghar district. Boisar: This station will be in the Palghar district. Vapi: The first station in Gujarat. Bilimora: In Navsari district, promoting regional tourism. Surat: A major commercial hub in Gujarat. Bharuch: On the banks of the Narmada River, supporting industrial growth. Vadodara: Gujarat’s cultural and educational center. Anand/Nadiad: Serving Kheda district’s agriculture and dairy sectors. Ahmedabad: Known as Gujarat’s economic capital, with the station near Kalupur. Sabarmati: The final station, integrated with the Ahmedabad Metro.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Made in India’ initiative, these trains will run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. A senior railway official stated that the train will support European, Indian, and Japanese standards.

The cost of each bullet train is estimated at Rs 27.86 crore, with the total contract amounting to Rs 866.87 crore. This includes design costs, development fees, and expenses for testing and infrastructure, which will be used for future high-speed rail projects in India. The first two locally developed bullet trains will undergo testing at speeds of 280 km/h.

The MAHSR corridor is being built with a maximum speed of 320 km/h. The first 50 kilometers of the corridor will be operational by 2026. The new bullet trains will offer passengers air-conditioned chair cars, reclining and swivelling seats, accommodations for passengers with special needs, and onboard entertainment systems.

