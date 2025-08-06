Twitter
BIG Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Railway Ministry announces completion of...

Ministry of Railways announces the completion of 17th bridge on the Vishwamitri River, Vadodara district, Gujarat, for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

ANI

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 10:53 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

BIG Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Railway Ministry announces completion of...

The bridge on the Vishwamitri River, Vadodara district, Gujarat, has been completed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. This is the seventeenth river bridge completed out of the planned 21 river bridges in Gujarat for the project, the Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday. Spanning 80 meters, this bridge is located adjacent to the Vadodara-Surat main line of Western Railways. The bridge comprises three piers, one of which is positioned in the river stream and the other two on the banks of the river (one on each side).

About the bridge?

Passing through the urban landscape of Vadodara, this bridge serves as a critical infrastructure component in the Vadodara district. Vadodara is one of the busiest urban centres, and constructing a bridge passing through the city required exceptional planning, coordination with Vadodara Municipal Corporation and other local authorities.

The Bullet Train alignment crosses/meanders the Vishwamitri river at 9 different locations in and around Vadodara. In addition to the main river bridge, three out of the remaining eight crossings have already been completed, while construction work is currently underway at other crossings.

What are the features of Bridge

Salient features of the river bridge are:

  • Length: 80 meters, consists of two spans of 40 meters each
  • constructed through SBS (Span by Span) method
  • height of pier - 26 to 29.5 m
  • consists of three circular piers of 5.5 m diameter, each pier is laid on 12 piles of 1.8 m diameter and length up to 53 m, this river is around 3 km from Vadodara Bullet Train station,
  • other river bridge completed in Vadodara district is on Dhadhar River (120 m).

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor features 25 river bridges, out of which 21 are in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra.

Out of the 21 river bridges planned in Gujarat, 17 have been completed on rivers viz. Par (Valsad district), Purna (Navsari district), Mindhola (Navsari district), Ambika (Navsari district), Auranga (Valsad district), Venganiya (Navsari district), Mohar (Kheda district), Dhadhar (Vadodara district), Kolak (Valsad district), Vatrak (Kheda district), Kaveri (Navsari district), Kharera (Navsari district), Meshwa (Kheda district), Kim (Surat district), Darotha (Valsad district), Daman Ganga (Valsad district) and Vishwamitri (Vadodara district).

(ANI)

