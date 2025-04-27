The project covers 508 kilometers and is being built at an estimated cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is making fast progress on India’s first bullet train project — the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. The project covers 508 kilometers and is being built at an estimated cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

In a major achievement, NHSRCL has successfully launched the first 100-meter span of a 2x100 meter long steel bridge over National Highway 48 (NH-48) near Nadiad, Gujarat. This bridge is part of the 'Make in India' initiative and is specially made for the bullet train corridor. NH-48 is a very busy six-lane highway connecting Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The first span of the bridge was slid about 200 meters to position it across the three lanes of the highway, without disturbing the traffic much. The careful planning helped ensure smooth movement for vehicles even while the work was going on.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared an 11-second video on X (formerly Twitter), showing how the 100-meter-long steel bridge was successfully placed over NH-48.

The steel bridge is around 14.6 meters high, 14.3 meters wide, and weighs approximately 1,414 metric tons. It was fabricated at a workshop in Salasar, near Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, and is designed to last for 100 years.

The bridge is built using about 57,200 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts. It also features C5 system painting and elastomeric bearings for added strength and durability. The structure was assembled on temporary trestles at a height of 14.9 meters and launched using semi-automatic jacks and special mac-alloy bars.

For the entire bullet train corridor, 28 steel bridges are planned — 11 in Maharashtra and 17 in Gujarat. So far, seven steel bridges have already been successfully launched in Gujarat over railway tracks, freight corridors, highways, and industrial areas like Bhilosa.