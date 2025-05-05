The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor will stretch over 500 kilometers and is being built with help from Japan, both financially and technically.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station to check the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. He shared a positive update, saying that construction is moving fast and the main underground work at BKC has been completed.

During his visit, the minister said, “Work on the station walls has started, and tunnel construction is going ahead quickly.” The BKC station will be India’s first underground bullet train station. It will be a multi-level structure with three basement levels — B3 for train parking, B2 for train operations, and B1 for passenger entry and exit — in addition to the ground floor.

Officials from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said that around 76% of the excavation work for the BKC station is already done. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor will stretch over 500 kilometers and is being built with help from Japan, both financially and technically. The bullet train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from 6–7 hours to just about 2 hours.

The project is expected to cost Rs 1.08 lakh crore. Out of this, the central government will invest Rs 10,000 crore, and both Maharashtra and Gujarat will each contribute Rs 5,000 crore. The rest of the funding will come as a low-interest loan from Japan, with an interest rate of just 0.1%.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the bullet train is likely to start running by 2028. While construction in Gujarat is already in full swing, work in Maharashtra has picked up speed after earlier delays due to land issues. Once complete, the bullet train will run at speeds up to 320 km/h, greatly improving travel and connectivity between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.