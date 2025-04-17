India's high-speed rail plans are poised to accelerate with Japan's generous offer of Shinkansen technology. Japan is gifting high-speed Shinkansen trains to India for free, which will be used for testing and inspection on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The E5 and E3 series trains from East Japan Railway boast cutting-edge aerodynamic designs and advanced safety features.

India's high-speed rail plans are poised to accelerate with Japan's generous offer of Shinkansen technology. Japan is gifting high-speed Shinkansen trains to India for free, which will be used for testing and inspection on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The E5 and E3 series trains from East Japan Railway boast cutting-edge aerodynamic designs and advanced safety features.



Japan to gift India its high-speed Shinkansen train for bullet train testing



These trains will collect data on driving conditions, aiding future production of E10 trains in India. Initially, India had planned to utilise the E5 trains, capable of reaching speeds of 320 kmph, but project delays and cost escalations led to a reevaluation.

According to a Japan Times report, one train set each from the E5 and E3 series will be delivered to India in early 2026, after being fitted with inspection equipment. The inspection trains will gather data on driving conditions, including the impact of high temperatures and dust, supporting potential future production of E10 trains in India.



Japan and India's collaboration on Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project

India and Japan are set to collaborate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, with plans to introduce the next-generation E10 series Shinkansen trains in the early 2030s. However, the delivery of these trains is unlikely to be in time for the line's partial opening, aimed for August 2027.

To break the deadlock in negotiations, Japan proposed introducing E10 trains and providing E5 and E3 trains free of charge, which India accepted. Low-interest yen loans from the Japanese government will cover about 80% of the project's overall costs, originally estimated at Rs 1.1 lakh crore (approximately $15 billion USD), though costs are expected to grow.

A new yen loan framework is being planned to enable the introduction of E10 trains, to be discussed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan for a bilateral summit.