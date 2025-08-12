BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 12 new stations on...

Twitter
The new project aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of old Lucknow. Which one are they?

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

The Union Cabinet has approved Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project with 12 stations, across a length of 11.165 km. While seven of these stations are to be built underground, five of them will be at an elevated level. On operationalisation of Phase-1B, Lucknow city will have 34 km of active metro rail network.

What is the Phase-1B cost?

The Union Cabinet has approved the project with an investment of Rs 5,801 crore. Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro project will significantly improve public transportation in the oldest and most densely populated areas of the city, which currently lack efficient connectivity, according to a Cabinet communique.

What are the key zones in Phase-1B?

This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of old Lucknow, including commercial hubs such as Aminabad, Yahiyaganj, Pandeyganj, and Chowk, critical healthcare facilities, most notably the King George's Medical University (Medical College). It also includes major tourist attractions, including the Bara Imambara, the Chota Imambara, the Clock Tower, and Rumi Darwaza. The metro will also provide easier access to the culinary destinations known for the city's rich and historic food culture.

Phase-1B to alleviate traffic congestion

Metro Rail is an efficient alternative to road transport, and with Phase-1B as an extension to the Metro Rail network, Lucknow is expected to alleviate traffic congestion. It will be particularly impactful on the heavily congested routes of old Lucknow. Reduction in road traffic will lead to smoother movement of vehicles, reduction in travel time, and increased overall road safety.

READ | Bombay HC's BIG remark on citizenship: 'Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID doesn't make...'

The expansion of the Phase-1B metro rail network will also provide more equitable access to public transport, benefiting diverse socio-economic groups and reducing transport disparities, which will contribute to a higher quality of life by reducing commute times and improving access to essential services in Lucknow.

(With inputs from IANS)

