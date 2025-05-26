Following the successful completion of these trials, the project is expected to transition into full operational mode, with plans to initiate complete services by 2029.

The work on India's first Bullet train project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, is on track and progressing rapidly. In the latest development, the first bullet train station in Surat is almost ready as Harsh Sanghavi, the Minister of State for Home, Industries, Transport, Youth and Sports announced on Twitter. "India's first bullet train station in Surat is almost ready. Trial runs will begin next year, and full service is expected by 2029," he tweeted.



As per the minister, trial runs will be conducted in the next phase of the project, which is slated to commence next year. Following the successful completion of these trials, the project is expected to transition into full operational mode, with plans to initiate complete services by 2029.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is set to offer fast connectivity between Maharashtra and Gujarat states in western India. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) recently announced that “300 km of viaducts, the elevated sections that will carry the high-speed line, were completed with the launch of a 40-metre-long girder near Gujarat's diamond city,” according to PTI reports.

According to the NHSRCL, the 300 km superstructure has 257.4 km constructed through the Full Span Launching Method (FSLM), comprising 14 river bridges, 37.8 km through Span by Span (SBS), 1.2 km PSC bridges (20 spans ranging from 40 to 80 metres in 5 bridges), 0.9 km of steel bridges (10 spans ranging from 60 to 130 m in 7 bridges), and 2.7 km in the station building. Besides the 300 km of viaducts, 383 km of pier work, 401 km of foundation and 326 km of girder casting have also been completed, the agency said. Sanghavi also shared a few glimpses of the almost completed bullet train in Surat.





Commenting on the NHSRCL’s significant progress on the 508-km corridor, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, "This is a first for Indian infrastructure, reflecting India's growing capabilities in high-speed rail technology with the support of the Japanese government.”



For the unversed, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project is one of the ambitious projects which is being constructed for Rs 1.08 lakh crore. The government will pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while Rs 5,000 crore each is to be paid by Gujarat and Maharashtra.