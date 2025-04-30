Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: For a long time the government has been envisioning a fastest train for India and now the wait is over as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the bullet train will be operational by 2028.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: For a long time the government has been envisioning a fastest train for India and now the wait is over as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the bullet train will be operational by 2028. The much awaited high-speed train corridor is being built in collaboration with Japan, Fadnavis said. The USD 15 billion Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project suffered during a two-year rule until 2022, but now the work is on in full swing, added Fadnavis without naming Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray. Fadnavis also said that neighbouring state Gujarat is ahead of Maharashtra on the project development.

Prior to this, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced the project's deadline to be 2026, and that the operations would begin between Surat and Bilimora. Vaishnaw assured of a boost in the economy of the areas which would be covered in the journey.

In a significant milestone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, the first 100-metre span of a 2 X 100 metre long steel bridge was successfully launched over the bustling NH-48 near Nadiad, Gujarat, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) announced. "This 'Make in India' steel bridge comprising two 100 m long steel spans is planned for crossing NH-48 for the Bullet Train corridor, out of which one has been successfully launched," as per a National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited release. There are 28 steel bridges planned for the entire corridor. Out of which, 11 steel bridges are in Maharashtra and 17 are in Gujarat.

Vadhavan port project in Maharashtra

Fadnavis also said the state is looking to raise USD 50 billion from international financiers for infrastructure development in the state, and announcements for the same will be done in four months. The CM said creating infrastructure is very important to achieve the goal of USD 1 trillion GSDP, and that USD 30 billion was invested in infrastructure creation during his first stint as the chief minister between 2014-19, and more money is being put into important projects now. Speaking at an event on the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) project organized by VRF here, he said the Vadhavan port will be operatioal in the next 3-4 years.

He said the port, being built on reclaimed land, will help reduce the cost of logistics, pointing out that the turnaround time at JNPA, India's largest container port located nearby, is higher. The Vadhavan port will also have an adjoining airport which will be built through land reclamation on the sea, Fadnavis said, adding that many major cities in the world have such airports. It will also have a halt for the bullet train, he said. The chief minister said Maharashtra is building a highway from Nashik to Vadhavan port which will ensure that 17 districts of the state get connected with the modern port.

Nagpur to Goa road project

The state is building the Shaktipeeth highway to connect Nagpur with Goa, Fadnavis said, adding that this road project passing through the backward regions will also help boost the economic growth. He said Mumbai and Maharashtra will play an important role in the IMEEC, and assured that the state will create the facilitating ecosystem for the project to be a success. Speaking at the same event, Sanjeev Krishan, the country chairperson of consulting firm PwC said the corridor, when combined with existing trade routes, will have a multiplier effect on the global economy.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)