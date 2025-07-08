BIG update on fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles in Delhi-NCR, it will now come into force from...

The 'no fuel' scheme for EOL vehicles will also be implemented in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad and Sonipat from this date.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has taken a big decision on the 'no fuel' ban on end-of-life vehicles. This comes after the Delhi government lifted the ban on diesel cars above 10 years and petrol cars above 15 years. An order issued stated that no fuel will be given to vehicles falling in these categories from November 1. The fuel restrictions will also be implemented in the five districts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on the same day.

The 'no fuel' scheme for EOL vehicles will also be implemented in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad and Sonipat from this date. CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) official said, "Direction 89 to be amended. Drive against End-of-Life vehicles in Delhi will now come into force from November 1, along with 5 NCR districts."

Delhi govt on fuel ban for End-of-Life vehicles

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa last week requested the Commission For Air Quality Management (CAQM) to withhold action against such vehicles, calling the move "premature and potentially counterproductive", citing "operational and infrastructural challenges". Sources said the CAQM, at a review meeting, decided to put on hold the implementation of the directions in Delhi.

The drive in Delhi will be launched along with five high-vehicle-density districts adjoining the national capital, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Sonipat, from November 1 this year, the sources said.

How EOL vehicles are detected

Fuel stations in Delhi have installed Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to detect EOL vehicles. The camera reads the number plate of vehicles entering fuel stations and instantly checks with the central VAHAN database, which shows details like the vehicle's age, fuel type and registration.

If the vehicle is found to be EOL, the system alerts the fuel station staff not to refuel it. The violation is recorded and sent to enforcement agencies, who are then required to take action such as impounding and scrapping the vehicle.

However, public discontent and outcry over the move prompted the Delhi government to request the CAQM to halt the implementation of the move. The installation of ANPR cameras in the five high-density districts is to be completed by October 31.