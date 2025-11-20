Big update on first bullet train: Indian Railways prepares first 100-km run between Surat and Valsad, it is set to launch in...

India is set to witness a major milestone in its rail infrastructure with the launch of its first bullet train. The train will initially run between Gujarat's Surat and Vapi by August 2027, covering a 100 km stretch. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed corridor, spanning 508 km, is designed for speeds of up to 320 km/hr. The full journey will take 1 hour and 58 minutes, with four stops. With 12 stations, the journey will take 2 hours 17 minutes.

India is set to witness a major milestone in its rail infrastructure with the launch of its first bullet train. The train will initially run between Gujarat's Surat and Vapi by August 2027, covering a 100 km stretch. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor (MAHSR), spanning 508 km, is designed for speeds of up to 320 km/hr. The full journey will take 1 hour and 58 minutes, with four stops. With 12 stations, the journey will take 2 hours and 17 minutes.



Indian Railways preparesa 100-km stretch between Surat and Vapi

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the engineering challenges associated with the tunnel breakthrough on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor. The tunnel is a single-tube, 13.1-metre-diameter structure designed for bullet trains in both directions. The corridor represents India’s first true high-speed rail experience, and is being built in collaboration with Japanese technology, with hints that next-gen E10 Shinkansen trains could run here.





The MAHSR in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra. The corridor will connect major cities, including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai, marking a transformative step in India’s transportation infrastructure. Built with advanced engineering techniques on par with international standards, the project features 465 km (about 85% of the route) on viaducts, ensuring minimal land disturbance and enhanced safety.



India's first bullet train status



So far, 326 km of viaduct work has been completed, and 17 out of 25 river bridges have already been constructed. Upon completion, the Bullet Train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to nearly two hours, revolutionising inter-city travel by making it faster, easier, and more comfortable. The project is expected to boost business, tourism, and economic activity along the entire corridor, catalysing regional development. The Surat–Bilimora section, covering around 47 km, is in an advanced stage of completion, with civil works and track-bed laying fully completed. The design of the Surat station draws inspiration from the city’s world-renowned diamond industry, reflecting both elegance and functionality.



The station has been designed with a strong focus on passenger comfort, featuring spacious waiting lounges, restrooms, and retail outlets. It will also offer seamless multi-modal connectivity with the Surat Metro, city buses, and the Indian Railways network.



