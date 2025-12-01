BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam

In an ongoing investigation into Delhi's car blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations in Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of Kashmir. The probe agency conducted searches across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a "white-collar" terror module that was behind a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort. The residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, the mastermind of the radicalisation and recruitment of the 'white-collar' terror module, in Shopian was also searched. The agency searched the residence of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur in the first week of November.

Officials also carried out raids at Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora areas of Pulwama district, alleging that these locations were linked to people associated with the Delhi car blast case.



