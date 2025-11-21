BIG UPDATE on Delhi-NCR Pollution: Delhi government bans THIS in schools after SC directive

Delhi government takes big action and halts all outdoor activities in schools. This comes after Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the air pollution watchdog for Delhi-NCR to consider issuing directions to schools to move sports activities scheduled in November and December to safer months.

This comes after Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the air pollution watchdog the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for Delhi-NCR to consider issuing directions to schools to move sports activities scheduled in November and December to “safer months”.

Delhi's air quality crossed 400 mark on Thursday, plunging into 'severe' category. On Friday morning, Air Quality Index (AQI) remain 'very poor' with AQI recorded 370. Areas such as India Gate, Akshardham and Kartavya Path were engulfed in dense smog on Friday morning. The pollution levels in Delhi NCR is at extreme level with senior citizens, school children and respiratory diseases patients and other vulnerable people being highly affected.