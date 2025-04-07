The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which connects Delhi and Mumbai, is one of India’s biggest infrastructure projects.

Travel between Gurugram and Vadodara is about to get much faster. Once a new tunnel in Kota, Rajasthan is completed, the journey time will drop from 20–22 hours to just 10–12 hours. The tunnel passes through the Mukundara Tiger Reserve and is being built carefully to protect the wildlife.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which connects Delhi and Mumbai, is one of India’s biggest infrastructure projects. It is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway being built at a cost of Rs 95,000 crore. Once completed, it will be 1380 km long. The stretch from Gurugram to Dausa is already open, and the sections from Dausa to Vadodara are almost complete. Most of the work between Vadodara and Mumbai is also done, according to reports.

This expressway will not only make travel faster between Delhi and Mumbai, but also improve connectivity in Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Experts believe that the expressway will bring fast development to these states.

Vehicles on the expressway can run at a top speed of 120 kmph. However, there have been reports of vehicles going over the limit, causing serious accidents. To manage future traffic, the expressway can be expanded to 12 lanes. A 21-metre wide space has been kept in the middle for this purpose.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) say this expressway will be among the most modern in the world. It is expected to save over 32 crore litres of fuel every year and reduce 85 crore kilograms of carbon dioxide. Rainwater harvesting systems will be set up every 500 metres, and 94 facilities will be built along the way. There are also plans to allow helicopters to land at certain points, including Alipur village near Gurugram, where the expressway begins.