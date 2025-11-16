BIG update on Delhi Metro, CM Rekha Gupta announces new names for THESE stations, they are...

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that three metro stations in Pitampura will be renamed for the sake of local identity. She announced while attending the Shresth Bharat Sampark Yatra in Haiderpur village here.

Three Pitampura Metro Stations' new names

"For the convenience of travellers and to clearly reflect the local identity, the proposed Uttari Pitampura Station in the QU Block will now be named Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar Metro Station," Gupta said. The proposed Pitampura North Metro Station will be named Haiderpur Village Metro Station, and the current Pitampura Metro Station will be renamed Madhuban Chowk Metro Station.

"The widening of Max Hospital Road and the construction of an underpass are also progressing rapidly, which will provide residents with better, smoother and safer transportation facilities," she added.

Delhi Metro station update

Meanwhile, all gates of the Lal Quila Metro Station have reopened for commuters, five days after the deadly Delhi blast at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort, which claimed the lives of 12 people. The station, which falls on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro, had been closed as a precautionary measure following the explosion. After the blast, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday that the Lal Quila Metro Station would remain shut due to security concerns. Entry and exit at the station were temporarily suspended, and services were halted until the security agencies provided clearance."The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons. All other metro stations and lines are functioning as per schedule," the DMRC had said in an official statement.

On Saturday, the DMRC reopened two of the station's gates, providing partial access to passengers. In a post on X, the DMRC informed the public, stating, "Gate numbers 2 & 3 at Lal Quila Metro Station are now open for commuters." With all gates now operational, Metro services in the area have fully resumed. The station, located on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro, serves as a key access point for several prominent landmarks, including the historic Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and the bustling Chandni Chowk area. The temporary closure is expected to impact daily commuters and tourists visiting Old Delhi, especially during peak hours and weekends. Meanwhile, on November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.