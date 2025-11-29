BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University

On November 10, a high-intensity blast ripped through a Hyundai i20 car filled with explosives near the Lal Quila Metro Station, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens of others. Dr. Umar Mohammad, who was behind the wheels of the i20, was affiliated with the Al-Falah University.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered Rs 18 lakh in cash from a room at the Al-Falah University, the epicenter of a terror module linked with the November 10 blast in Delhi. The cash was found in Dr. Shaheen Saeed's room number 22. Saeed is one of the accused in the Delhi blast that occurred near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens others.

On Thursday, the NIA took Saeed to various locations on the private university's campus, including the room where she lived, her cabin, and the classrooms where she taught. The cash bundles were found wrapped in a plastic bag and stored inside the closet. The investigators are now trying to ascertain the source of the large amount of cash. Earlier in the day, Saeed and several other accused in the case -- Muzammil Shakeel and Adeel Ahmed Rather -- were produced in court.

According to a report by NDTV, Saeed -- whose medical license has been revoked -- was in charge of forming a team of five "terror doctors." On November 10, a high-intensity blast ripped through a Hyundai i20 car filled with explosives near the Lal Quila Metro Station, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens of others. Dr. Umar Mohammad, who was behind the wheels of the i20, was also affiliated with the Al-Falah University. The attack had occurred just hours after joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police found thousands of kilograms of explosives material and a large cache of arms and ammunition from two separate houses in Faridabad, where the Al-Falah University is based.