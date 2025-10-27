Big update on CJI BR Gavai shoe hurling case: SC declines to initiate criminal contempt against...

The court heard arguments from Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, representing the Supreme Court Bar Association, who urged action against Kishore, citing the glorification of the incident in the media and its impact on the institution's reputation.

CJI BR Gavai shoe attack case: What did Supreme Court say?



A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi reasoned that, when the Chief Justice of India himself has let go of this incident, initiating action against the attacker would only further glorify him."This (initiating action) will rather lead to his (Rakesh Kishore's) glorifying more. Such kind of persons have no stake in the system. Giving any undue importance to person will only... Let us, the bar and the bench both should think of the larger issue of issuing guidelines in this regard", Justice Surya Kant said. The Court, however, agreed to consider issuing guidelines regarding social media publications and the glorification of the shoe-hurling incident and other such contemptuous acts that bring disrepute to the Supreme Court of India.



The court heard arguments from Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, representing the Supreme Court Bar Association, who urged action against Kishore, citing the glorification of the incident in the media and its impact on the institution's reputation. However, Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi expressed concerns that taking action would give undue importance to Kishore and lead to further social media trials. The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, suggested that the incident would fade away naturally and issuing a notice to Kishore would increase his social media presence.

The court decided to keep the matter pending to issue guidelines regarding social media publications and the glorification of such incidents, with Justice Kant remarking that the incident is bound to die its natural death.



CJI Br Gavai shoe attack incident



The attack occurred on October 6, 2025, when the septuagenarian entered Court No. 1 and attempted to throw a shoe towards the CJI-led bench. According to the attacker, the motive behind his attack was that he was disgruntled by the CJI's remarks that were made recently during the hearing of a plea that sought restoration of a beheaded structure of Lord Vishnu in a temple in Khajuraho. CJI Gavai had, during the hearing of the Lord Vishnu idol matter, remarked that the petitioner seeking directions to restore the idol should go and seek the remedy by praying to Lord Vishnu, as the Court declined to entertain the same. While refusing to hear the case, the top court opined that it's a dispute over a temple, which is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), suggesting that the ASI is a better authority to intervene in this regard.



