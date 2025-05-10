According to reports, helicopter services will only be available to evacuate pilgrims from Char Dham Yatra locations.

In a major development, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has suspended the Char Dham Yatra helicopter service with immediate effect in the wake of the India and Pakistan war-like situation. According to reports, helicopter services will only be available to evacuate pilgrims from Char Dham Yatra locations.



