Bihar is preparing for a major transformation in its railway network with the introduction of its first bullet train. The high-speed rail will run on a 260-kilometer elevated track, passing through five key districts, including Patna. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is working on the project, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) expected to be completed by August, according to reports.

This bullet train will be a part of the Varanasi-Patna-Howrah High-Speed Rail Corridor, covering a total distance of 800 kilometers. In Bihar, the train will pass through Patna, Buxar, Ara, Jehanabad, and Gaya.

The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will connect Varanasi to Howrah via important stations like Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction, Ara, Buxar, Patna, and Gaya. The second phase will extend the route from Delhi to Varanasi, linking Delhi to Howrah through a high-speed network.

The bullet train in Bihar will run at a top speed of 350 km/h, drastically cutting travel time. It will be based on Japanese technology and will feature modern amenities such as automatic doors, CCTV cameras for security, and mobile charging points for passenger convenience.

In Patna alone, the project will require around 135 hectares of land across 58 villages. Authorities have started the land acquisition process, offering four times the market value for rural land and twice the market value for urban properties, according to reports.

The NHSRCL is set to appoint an agency to finalise the DPR, which will outline costs, timelines, and technical details. This project is expected to boost Bihar’s economy, create jobs, and improve connectivity across major cities.