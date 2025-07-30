Big update on Bullet Train Project: Indian Railways set to complete these 8 stations of Mumbai-Ahmedabad 508 km corridor by...

India's much-awaited first bullet train project, with 508 km long stretch is in progression in full swing. Ministry of Railways is targeting to complete the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed rail (MAHSR) in next three years. The total estimated cost of this project is Rs 1,08,000 crore.

India's much-awaited first bullet train project, with 508 km long stretch is in progression in full swing. Ministry of Railways is targeting to complete the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed rail (MAHSR) in next three years. The total estimated cost of this project is Rs 1,08,000 crore. So far, a total of Rs 78,839 crore has already been spent as of June 30, 2025

The MAHSR project will pass through states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. It will have 12 stations planned, including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Railways Ministry is eyeing completion of Gujarat corridor by December, 2027, that includes 8 stations, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati, as stated by Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Viahnaw in a written reply to Lok Sabha. While the Maharashtra stretch with 4 stations will be completed by 2029.

About the project

While the project has face multiple delays due to land acquisition challenges in Maharashtra, the government has got the approval of entire 1,389.5 hectares of land.

Big update regarding this, is that the civil contracts have been given for the construction of the project. Out of 28 tenders packages, 24 have been finalized.The major milestones of the projects include 392 km of pier construction, 329 km of girder casting and 308 km of girder launchingThe construction of 21km long tunnel is under progress between Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilpata in Maharashtra. As per reports, 5 km is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) between Shilphata and Ghansoli, while the remaining 16 km will be built using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs). The tunnel also includes a 7 km long undersea section beneath Thane Creek.

The bullet trains, constructed by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) in collaboration with Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA), is designed to run up to 320 kmph. It will be a big relief for commuters, as it will cut time to just 2 hours, from earlier 6-7 hours.