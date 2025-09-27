Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BIG Update! LPG prices, Pension rules, UPI, Railway tickets set for major overhaul from October 1, here's how it will impact you

From LPG cylinder prices to pension rules, numerous financial policy reforms are set to come into effect from 1st October. Ahead of major festivals like Diwali, Dhanteras and Chhath pooja, these top 5 changes are likely to impact the pockets of the common man.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

BIG Update! LPG prices, Pension rules, UPI, Railway tickets set for major overhaul from October 1, here's how it will impact you
New major changes alert in October!  From LPG cylinder prices to pension rules, numerous financial policy reforms are set to come into effect from 1st October. Ahead of major festivals like Diwali, Dhanteras and Chhath pooja, these top 5 changes are likely to impact the pockets of the common man. October is expected to bring reforms in LPG prices, CNG and PNG prices, Indian Railway online ticket, National Pension System (NPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI) changes, Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), and NPS Lite.

Top 5 changes from October 1st

  1. Revision of LPG prices:There will be a major revision in LPG cylinder prices, effective from october 1st. This change will directly affect the kitchen budget.Earlier, oil marketing companies have revised the prices of 19-kilogram gas cylinders, without nay revision in14-kilogram domestic LPG cylinders prices. The price of this cylinder was last revised on April 8, 2025, across cities including Delhi-Mumbai, Kolkata-Chennai, and other cities.  Moroever, ATF, CNG, and PNG prices may also be revised
  2. Availabilty of online tickets: INdian railways are going to reform ist online ticket system in order to prevent fraud in train ticket booking. It is implementing changes to the rules. From October, only those with Aadhaar verification will be able to book tickets online within the first 15 minutes of reservations opening. This rule will apply to both the IRCTC website and app. Currently, this rule applies to Tatkal bookings. However, the time and process for those purchasing tickets from computerized PRS counters will remain the same.
  3. Pension Rules: Big update for pensioners, mostly those enrolled in the NPS, UPS, Atal Pension Yojana, and NPS Lite. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has revised the fees charged by Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs). Government employees will now be charged Rs 18 for an e-PRAN kit and Rs 40 for a physical PRAN card when opening a new PRAN. The annual maintenance charge will be Rs 100 per account. The fee structure has also been simplified for Atal Pension Yojana (APY) and NPS Lite subscribers, with the PRAN opening and annual maintenance charges now being Rs 15, while the transaction charges will be Rs 0.
  4. UPI reforms: Major changes to be implemeted in Unified Payments Interface (UPI). PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm users will be affected by the new changes being implemented by the National Payments Corporation of India. NPCI may remove peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, one of the most commonly used UPI features. This feature will be removed from UPI apps from October 1, 2025, as part of a step to strengthen user security and prevent financial fraud. This information was shared in a circular dated July 29.
  5. Bank Holidays: Ahead of festivals, bank customers are advised to check October Bank Holiday List issued by the Reserve Bank of India beforehand to avoid any delays as banksare likely to be closed on major festivals.There are 21 holidays, including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Lakshmi Puja, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja. These include the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as the weekly holiday on Sunday. 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
