BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised, to start from THIS date; Check new schedule, route, stoppages, fare

Indian Railways has revised the Kalaburagi–SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express schedule from January 2026. The train gets a new stoppage at Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam, updated timings, earlier arrival at Kalaburagi, and improved connectivity across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Indian Railways has announced important changes to the operation of the Kalaburagi–SMVT Bengaluru–Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express, aimed at improving connectivity and passenger convenience. The updated schedule and route modifications will come into effect from January 1, 2026. This semi-high-speed service, operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2024.

Train Numbers, Running Days and Journey Details

The Kalaburagi–SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express operates with two train numbers. Train No. 22231 runs from Kalaburagi to SMVT Bengaluru on all days except Friday. In the return direction, Train No. 22232 operates from SMVT Bengaluru to Kalaburagi on all days except Thursday. The train covers a total distance of about 550 km, completing the journey in approximately 8 hours and 45 minutes.

Revised Route and New Stoppage Added

One of the major updates approved by the Railway Board is the re-routing of the train via Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam. With this change, an additional halt has been introduced at Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam. The new stoppage will be effective from January 1, 2026, for services starting from Kalaburagi, and from January 2, 2026, for trains originating from SMVT Bengaluru.

The train will continue to halt at Yadgir, Raichur, Manthralayam Road, Guntakal, Anantapur and Yelahanka Junction, in addition to the newly added station.

Updated Timings: Kalaburagi to Bengaluru

Under the revised schedule, Train No. 22231 will depart Kalaburagi at 06:10 hrs, later than the earlier departure time. It will pass through key stations including Yadgir, Raichur, Manthralayam Road, Guntakal and Anantapur before reaching Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam at around 11:00 hrs. After stopping at Yelahanka, the train will arrive at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru at 14:10 hrs.

Bengaluru to Kalaburagi Return Schedule

Train No. 22232 will continue to depart SMVT Bengaluru at 14:40 hrs. After stopping at Yelahanka, it will halt at the newly added Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam station in the evening. The train will then proceed through Anantapur, Guntakal, Manthralayam Road, Raichur and Yadgir, finally reaching Kalaburagi at 22:45 hrs, which is earlier than the previous arrival time.

Ticket Fare Details

Passengers travelling in the AC Chair Car between SMVT Bengaluru and Kalaburagi are required to pay Rs 1,475, while the fare for the Executive Chair Car is Rs 2,710. These changes are expected to enhance travel comfort and improve regional rail connectivity.