BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised to start from January 1, 2026; Check new schedule here

KKCCI welcomed the revised schedule of the Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, which will depart at 6:10 a.m. from January 1, 2026. The chamber said the change improves convenience for commuters and follows sustained civic efforts.

The Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) has praised the South Western Railway and Central Railway for revising the timetable of the Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, which will operate with a later and more convenient departure time beginning January 1, 2026.

New Timings to Enhance Passenger Convenience

As per a notification issued by South Western Railway on December 2, 2025, Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 22231/22232) will now depart Kalaburagi at 6:10 a.m., nearly an hour later than the earlier 5:15 a.m. departure.

The return service has also been adjusted, with Train No. 22232 expected to arrive in Kalaburagi at 10:45 p.m.

KKCCI said the changes are expected to greatly improve travel comfort and safety for passengers.

Broad Relief for Commuters

In a statement released in Kalaburagi, KKCCI president Sharanabasappa M. Pappa, secretary Shivaraj V. Inginshetty, and former president and ZRUCC member Shashikanth B. Patil said the revised departure time will particularly benefit office-goers, students, senior citizens, women travellers and business commuters who previously struggled with the early-morning schedule.

Result of Persistent Civic Engagement

The chamber emphasised that the revised timings were achieved through continuous efforts by KKCCI in coordination with multiple Rail Users’ Organisations and citizen groups. Numerous petitions were submitted to the Railway Ministry, South Western Railway and Central Railway to highlight the challenges faced by travellers.

KKCCI also expressed appreciation to V. Somanna, Minister of State for Railways, who visited the chamber on June 1, 2025. The organisation said that presenting the demand directly to him—and his subsequent follow-up—played a crucial role in securing the revised schedule.

Boost to Regional Railway Usage

The chamber believes the updated timetable will encourage greater utilisation of the Vande Bharat service and improve overall connectivity within the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Direct Silk Cocoon Transport Also Welcomed

In a parallel announcement, KKCCI commended Central Railway for approving direct transportation of silk cocoons from Pandharpur and Kalaburagi to Ramanagara, home to Asia’s largest silk market. This decision is expected to provide substantial benefits to sericulturists by ensuring quicker, safer and more economical movement of cocoons.

The chamber noted that it had actively pushed for this requirement, including a meeting with the Solapur Divisional Railway Manager on September 26, where the demand was formally presented.

Commitment to Continued Collaboration

KKCCI reaffirmed its dedication to working closely with Railway authorities to strengthen transport infrastructure, support local industries and agriculture, and promote the economic development of the Kalyana Karnataka region.