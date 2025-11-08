BIG Update! Indian Railways makes Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory for morning online ticket booking; Know full details here

Indian Railways has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for booking reserved tickets via IRCTC between 8 AM and 10 AM from October 28, 2025. The move aims to curb bulk bookings, prevent misuse by agents, and ensure fair ticket access for genuine passengers.

The Ministry of Railways has announced a significant change to the online train ticket booking process through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) platform. The move is designed to enhance transparency, curb fraudulent practices, and ensure that train reservations benefit genuine passengers rather than being exploited by touts or unauthorised agents.

Aadhaar Authentication Now Mandatory for Early Morning Bookings

Starting October 28, 2025, passengers booking reserved train tickets through the IRCTC website or mobile app will need to complete Aadhaar-based verification between 8 AM and 10 AM on the first day of the ticket reservation opening. This authentication step aims to prevent bulk or automated bookings during the high-demand hours when tickets typically sell out within minutes.

However, the Ministry clarified that there is no change in the booking timings for general reserved tickets at computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters. These counters will continue to operate as usual, unaffected by the new Aadhaar-based restriction.

Restrictions on Agents and Tatkal Bookings

The Railway Ministry also reiterated that authorised ticketing agents will remain barred from booking opening-day reserved tickets for the first 10 minutes after the reservation window opens. This restriction prevents agents from monopolising ticket bookings and gives individual passengers a fair chance to secure seats.

In a related development earlier this year, Indian Railways introduced a similar Aadhaar-linked process for Tatkal ticket bookings. Under the updated Tatkal rules, only Aadhaar-verified users can book tickets through IRCTC’s official platforms. Furthermore, agents are not allowed to book Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window to stop bulk reservations.

Objective Behind the New System

The Ministry stated that these changes are part of a broader initiative to streamline online bookings and improve user security on IRCTC’s digital platforms. Aadhaar authentication will help in identifying real passengers, preventing misuse of user accounts, and maintaining transparency in ticket reservations.

With these updates, Indian Railways continues its push toward a more secure and efficient digital reservation ecosystem, ensuring fair access for every traveller while curbing ticketing malpractices.