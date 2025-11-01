Big Update! India issues NOTAM for large-scale IAF exercise across the Northeast border amid heightened border preparedness, check full schedule here

India has issued NOTAMs across its northeastern borders for large-scale IAF exercises to boost combat readiness. Simultaneously, the country launched ‘Exercise Trishul’, a 12-day tri-service drill along the Pakistan border to strengthen joint operational capability and strategic preparedness.

In a significant move to enhance its military preparedness, India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) covering the entire northeastern region bordering China, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. The directive, issued for multiple dates over the next few months, indicates that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to carry out a series of large-scale operational exercises aimed at strengthening air defence and readiness in one of the country’s most strategically critical zones.

IAF Exercises in the Northeast

According to official sources, the first set of NOTAMs will take effect on November 6 and November 20, followed by additional rounds on December 4 and December 18, and later on January 1 and January 15, 2026. During these scheduled periods, the IAF will conduct extensive combat training, multi-aircraft sorties, and logistical operations across several forward bases in the northeastern region.

The Northeast is a vital theatre for India’s defence strategy, sharing borders with four countries, including China, making aerial readiness in the region a top priority. The upcoming series of drills will test coordination, response times, and interoperability among different IAF commands and units, reinforcing India’s air dominance and combat preparedness.

What is a NOTAM and Why is It Issued?

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) is an official aviation advisory used to restrict civilian air traffic over specific airspace for safety or security reasons. When a NOTAM is active, no commercial aircraft is allowed to operate in the designated zone, ensuring a clear sky for military aircraft, drones, and missile operations.

Such restrictions prevent potential mid-air conflicts between civilian and military traffic and protect non-combatants during live drills or potential conflict situations. India has previously issued similar NOTAMs during periods of tension with Pakistan to safeguard passenger aircraft from military activity zones.

India Begins ‘Exercise Trishul ’ Along Western Border

In a parallel development, India has kicked off ‘Exercise Trishul’, a massive 12-day tri-service military drill along the Pakistan border. This marks the country’s first major war game since Operation Sindoor six months ago.

The exercise involves special forces, warships, missile regiments, battle tanks, and frontline fighter jets, including Rafales and Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, in simulated offensive strike scenarios. The drills, spanning Gujarat and Rajasthan, primarily focus on the Kutch sector, a region that has recently gained strategic importance along the western frontier.

Officials say the purpose of Exercise Trishul is to evaluate joint combat readiness and enhance interoperability among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, ensuring seamless coordination in high-intensity conflict environments.

Strengthening National Defence

By conducting simultaneous exercises in both eastern and western theatres, India is demonstrating its ability to maintain dual-front operational readiness. The NOTAMs in the Northeast and Exercise Trishul in the West underscore a clear message: India is reinforcing its defensive posture and strategic agility amid evolving regional security challenges.