HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG update in Karur stampede: Supreme Court transfers case to CBI; retired SC judge to monitor probe

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also ordered a three-member committee to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge, Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the CBI probe for a fair and impartial investigation into the tragedy.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

BIG update in Karur stampede: Supreme Court transfers case to CBI; retired SC judge to monitor probe
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, which took place during TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally on September 27, leaving 41 persons dead and many others injured.

A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria also ordered a three-member committee to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge, Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the CBI probe for a fair and impartial investigation into the tragedy.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had reserved its order on various pleas filed by parties, including Vijay's TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), two families of deceased victims and other parties with respect to the investigation into the Karur stampede.

After hearing detailed submissions made by all parties before it, a bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria asked the Tamil Nadu government to file a counter affidavit in response to pleas filed on behalf of the deceased victim seeking a probe by a central agency, before reserving its decision.

TVK's plea, moved through its General Secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, had challenged the Madras High Court's decision to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Karur Stampede, despite raising doubts over the independence of the state police regarding the investigation.

The plea has also challenged certain adverse observations made by the High Court against the TVK leadership and office bearers regarding their alleged conduct of having abandoned the public and failing to rescue them from the tragic stampede, which killed at least 41 people and left many others injured.

Senior Advocates Gopal Subramaniam and Aryama Sundaram, appearing for TVK, argued that the manner in which the High Court ordered the SIT was based on unverified allegations made by the Additional Advocate General of Tamil Nadu against TVK and its chief, Vijay. Along with the senior counsels, Advocates Dixita Gohil, Pranjal Agarwal, Rupali Samuel and Yash S Vijay also appeared on behalf of TVK.

The Madras High Court had on October 3 ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Inspector General of Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the tragic stampede.

The High Court strongly criticised TVK party workers for failing to rescue the public who were left for dead during the incident, while also questioning the State government for its lenient approach in holding the event organisers liable. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

