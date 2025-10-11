BIG update in Cough Syrup case: Delhi govt bans sale, purchase, distribution of Coldrif, here's all you need to know

Bigg Boss 19: BIG twist at Weekend Ka Vaar, THIS contestant's eviction BREAKS Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal
INDIA
The Delhi government has banned the sale, purchase, and distribution of Coldrif cough syrup after it was declared "not of standard quality," according to an official order.
The order, issued on Friday, stated that Coldrif Syrup (Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup), manufactured in May 2025 by Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Tamil Nadu, was found to be adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (46.28 per cent w/v), a toxic chemical known to be harmful to human health.
All stakeholders are directed to immediately stop selling, purchasing, or distributing the said batch of the syrup. The general public has also been advised not to use the product, given its potential health risks, the order said.
(This is a developing story)