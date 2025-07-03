BIG update from Indian Railways, Meerut-Varanasi new Vande Bharat Express to launch soon, check timings, prices, stoppages here

Indian Railways is all set to launch a new Vande Bharat Express between Meerut to Varanasi. Now, the passengers can travel from Meerut to Varanasi directly.

Indian Railways is all set to launch a new Vande Bharat Express between Meerut to Varanasi. Now, the passengers can travel from Meerut to Varanasi directly, starting from August 28, 2025. This will be he first ever direc train service between Meerut and Varanasi, an extension of Meerut-Lucknow route, to Ayodhya Dham, and further to Varanasi Cantt.

This new Meerut-Varansi Vande Bharat Express will be a relief for commuters as it offer a direct train option. Earlier commuters have to rely on long distance bus services to travel. The travel time will significantly reduced. The train will benefit students, business travellers and pilgrims raveling to Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Approx 12 hour journey

The Meerut-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express will cover a total distance of 782.22 km in approximately 11 hours and 55 minutes. the approx. distance between two highly populated cities, Meerut and Varanasi is 813 km. The current price to travel from Meerut to Varanasi via Delhi is Rs 3355 for executive class and Rs 1809 for Charir car. The price for direct Meerut-Varanasi will be revealed on its launch date.

Timings

Two trains will run from Meerut to Varanasi and Varanasi to Meerut, and allows for a round trip between two cities in a single day.

Meerut to Varanasi Schedu (22490)

Meerut City: 6:35 AM (Departure)

Moradabad: 8:40 AM (Stoppage)

Bareilly: 10:11 AM (Stoppage)

Lucknow: 1:55 PM (Stoppage)

Ayodhya Dham: 3:55 PM (Stoppage)

Varanasi Cantt: 6:25 PM (Arrival)

Varanasi to Meerut Schedule (22489)

Varanasi Cantt: 9:10 AM (Departure)

Ayodhya Dham: 11:40 AM (Stoppage)

Lucknow: 1:30 PM (Stoppage)

Bareilly: 5:15 PM (Stoppage)

Moradabad: 6:50 PM (Stoppage)

Meerut City: 9:05 PM(Arrival)

This is the seventh Vande Bharat train operating from Varanasi, connecting other citied like New Delhi, Ranchi, Patna, Deoghar, Agra, and now Meerut. Six of these trains departs from Varanasi Cantt and one from Banaras station. The Vande Bharat Express will be fully air-conditioned, Wi-Fi, modern toilets, confortable seatings and automatic doors.