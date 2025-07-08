Big update for passport applicants as this city to get new Passport Seva Kendra, not in UP, Maharashtra, MP, Haryana, it is in...

The new PSK will provide more convenient and better services to the residents. From July 7 onwards, all passport-related services, including applications, renewals, and document verification, will be available at the new location.

The Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh, has announced a relocation of the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). The office will operate from a new address, Global Business Park, GT Road, near Village Bhora. The new PSK will provide more convenient and better services to the public. The passport applicants will no longer be required to visit the old office at Akashdeep Complex Gyan Singh Radewala Market, Ludhiana. From July 7 onwards, all passport-related services, including applications, renewals, and document verification, will be available at the new location.



"The office location of Passport Seva Kendra, Ludhiana at Akash deep Complex, Gyan Singh Rarewalla Market, Ludhiana is shifting to a new location at Global Business Park, G.T. Road, Near Jalandhar Bye Pass, Village Bhora, Ludhiana. The new location of Passport Seva Kendra, Ludhiana would be equipped with modern facilities and better amenities for convenience of the public. The new location of Passport Seva Kendra, Ludhiana would commence operation with effective from 07.07.2025,” read the official press release.



Punjab Cabinet Minister played a pivotal role in pursuing the issue with the MEA



Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, who serves as Punjab’s Minister for Industry & Commerce, Investment Promotion, and NRI Affairs, had written several letters to the Ministry of External Affairs demanding the relocation of the PSK due to inadequate infrastructure at the current premises. He highlighted the poor condition of the current building, the lack of parking facilities and an uncomfortable waiting area for citizens. He emphasised how it had affected the efficiency of services and caused hardship to the public. In response, the External Affairs Ministry announced the process of shifting the PSK to a new location, equipped with modern facilities.

Arora expressed, “I am deeply satisfied that my consistent efforts over the past two years have finally yielded results. The earlier location was completely inadequate — it lacked basic infrastructure, parking space, and even a dignified waiting area for citizens. The people of Ludhiana deserve better,” he was quoted as saying reported by The Indian Express. He added that the new PSK will be far more accessible and citizen-friendly, which will improve the overall passport service experience.”



Meanwhile, the Ludhiana Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) primarily serves residents of Ludhiana city and surrounding areas, including Khanna, Jagraon and Moga. It is an extended facility of the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chandigarh and provides front-end passport-related services for this region.