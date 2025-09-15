FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, total earnings cross Rs 550 crore

Big update for passengers affected by IndiGo mass cancellations, airline extends Rs 10000 voucher till....; check details

Bangladesh rejects India's stand, denies pattern of attacks on minorities after Hindu lynching: 'Attempt of the Indian authorities to...'

After Shaktimaan controversy, Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer is a 'good actor'

BIG jolt to Pak as nation's biggest carrier Pakistan International Airlines' crisis looms after major bidder exits close to deadline

Shehbaz Sharif hails U-19 heroes! PM congratulates Pakistan on Asia Cup final win over India, lauds PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's vision

Masterstroke by Gautam Adani, Adani Group's bet on India's aviation market gets bigger as company plans to enter...

PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti's huge victory in Maharashtra local body polls: 'This reflects trust in...'

Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashes in just 11 days

After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets mobbed at Hyderabad event: 'There are only men...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh rejects India's stand, denies pattern of attacks on minorities after Hindu lynching: 'Attempt of the Indian authorities to...'

Bangladesh rejects India's stand, denies pattern of attacks on minorities

After Shaktimaan controversy, Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer is a 'good actor'

After Shaktimaan controversy, Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer is a 'good actor'

Shehbaz Sharif hails U-19 heroes! PM congratulates Pakistan on Asia Cup final win over India, lauds PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's vision

Shehbaz Sharif hails U-19 heroes! PM congratulates Pakistan on Asia Cup final

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeIndia

INDIA

Big update for passengers affected by IndiGo mass cancellations, airline extends Rs 10000 voucher till....; check details

The airline said it will begin the process to identify these severely impacted passengers from December 26 onwards. For customers who booked their tickets through travel partners, they will be coordinating with the respective agents to reach the customers.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 01:02 AM IST

Big update for passengers affected by IndiGo mass cancellations, airline extends Rs 10000 voucher till....; check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As part of operational disruption compensation, IndiGo ensured travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such severely impacted customers who were stranded for many hours at certain airports between December 3 and 5. In the latest development, the airline has announced the extension of travel vouchers to customers of identified flights. The airline said it will begin the process to identify these severely impacted passengers from December 26 onwards.

IndiGo extends Rs 10,000 'Gesture of Care' voucher 

In a new post on X, IndiGo informed impacted passengers about its Rs 10,000 'Gesture of Care' voucher, stating, "Starting from December 26, our teams will begin reaching out to customers of such identified flights, whose contact details are already available with us." Our teams will take care of the rest of the process and ensure this is completed smoothly for such customers," the statement read.

The airline further added that for customers who booked their tickets through travel partners, they will be coordinating with the respective agents to reach the customers. "For those who have booked through a travel partner, we are closely coordinating with them to receive your required contact details. Once received, our team will proactively reach out directly to these customers and extend the same support with care and extension."

"For any reason, if the customers have not been reached out to, a dedicated webpage will be available from January 1st, allowing customers to conveniently share their journey details," it added. 

IndiGo mass cancellation

IndiGo had experienced significant flight disruptions, resulting in hundreds of cancellations and over 800 pieces of stranded baggage across 45 destinations. The issues stemmed from new pilot duty rules (FDTL), crew management challenges, and operational planning shortcomings. IndiGo Airlines has stabilised its operations nearly a week after Indian airports were engulfed in chaos, with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the airline, Pieter Elbers, apologising to the passengers. Saying that IndiGo is "back on its feet," CEO Elbers has apologised to the thousands of affected passengers for "letting them down" due to "major operational disruptions" of the airline.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, total earnings cross Rs 550 crore
Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer film beats Animal, earnings cross Rs...
Big update for passengers affected by IndiGo mass cancellations, airline extends Rs 10000 voucher till....; check details
Big update for passengers affected by IndiGo crisis, airline extends Rs 10000 vo
Bangladesh rejects India's stand, denies pattern of attacks on minorities after Hindu lynching: 'Attempt of the Indian authorities to...'
Bangladesh rejects India's stand, denies pattern of attacks on minorities
After Shaktimaan controversy, Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer is a 'good actor'
After Shaktimaan controversy, Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer is a 'good actor'
BIG jolt to Pak as nation's biggest carrier Pakistan International Airlines' crisis looms after major bidder exits close to deadline
BIG jolt to Pak as nation's biggest carrier Pakistan International Airlines' cri
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement