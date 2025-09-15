Big update for passengers affected by IndiGo mass cancellations, airline extends Rs 10000 voucher till....; check details

The airline said it will begin the process to identify these severely impacted passengers from December 26 onwards. For customers who booked their tickets through travel partners, they will be coordinating with the respective agents to reach the customers.

As part of operational disruption compensation, IndiGo ensured travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such severely impacted customers who were stranded for many hours at certain airports between December 3 and 5. In the latest development, the airline has announced the extension of travel vouchers to customers of identified flights. The airline said it will begin the process to identify these severely impacted passengers from December 26 onwards. For customers who booked their tickets through travel partners, they will be coordinating with the respective agents to reach the customers.

IndiGo extends Rs 10,000 'Gesture of Care' voucher

In a new post on X, IndiGo informed impacted passengers about its Rs 10,000 'Gesture of Care' voucher, stating, "Starting from December 26, our teams will begin reaching out to customers of such identified flights, whose contact details are already available with us." Our teams will take care of the rest of the process and ensure this is completed smoothly for such customers," the statement read.

The airline further added that for customers who booked their tickets through travel partners, they will be coordinating with the respective agents to reach the customers. "For those who have booked through a travel partner, we are closely coordinating with them to receive your required contact details. Once received, our team will proactively reach out directly to these customers and extend the same support with care and extension."

"For any reason, if the customers have not been reached out to, a dedicated webpage will be available from January 1st, allowing customers to conveniently share their journey details," it added.

IndiGo mass cancellation



IndiGo had experienced significant flight disruptions, resulting in hundreds of cancellations and over 800 pieces of stranded baggage across 45 destinations. The issues stemmed from new pilot duty rules (FDTL), crew management challenges, and operational planning shortcomings. IndiGo Airlines has stabilised its operations nearly a week after Indian airports were engulfed in chaos, with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the airline, Pieter Elbers, apologising to the passengers. Saying that IndiGo is "back on its feet," CEO Elbers has apologised to the thousands of affected passengers for "letting them down" due to "major operational disruptions" of the airline.