Big update for Mumbaikars: Drones, flying objects are banned amid festivals until...

Mumbai Police have enforced a ban on drones and other flying objects, including hot air balloons, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, paramotors and hang gliders across the city, effective from today, September 6. The restriction will remain in force from 00:01 hours today until the month.



As grand Ganeshotsav celebrations continue in the city, the police commissionerate ordered strict security measures for the festive season. An official order imposed a temporary ban on drones and flying objects until October 5 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The ban, however, excludes aerial surveillance carried out by the Mumbai Police or any activity that has received written permission from the DCP (Operations).

The individuals violating the order will face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. To ensure maximum awareness, the commissionerate has circulated the order across all police stations, municipal wards, and public notice boards.

Besides this, the Mumbai police have also banned the photography, publication, and circulation of images of partially dissolved Ganpati and Gauri idols till September 7. The police have noted that any such images going viral online may hurt the religious sentiments of people and may also lead to a disruption in public harmony. The decision comes against the backdrop of the immersion ceremonies that have already begun in the city.

Why Mumbai banned drones, flying objects?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan said the move was necessary to prevent potential misuse of such flying objects by terrorists or anti-national elements. “These objects can be used to target VVIPs or disrupt public safety and property during large gatherings,” the order stated.



Meanwhile, Mumbai recently received a hoax bomb threat amid the Ganesh puja celebrations, resulting in heightened security in the city. Mumbai Traffic police got a message on their official WhatsApp number claiming that multiple bombings across the city on Anant Chaturdashi. The sender, who identified as Ashwini Kumar, has been arrested. He pretended to be part of the "Lashkar-e-Jihadi" terror group, and claimed that 34 "human bombs" and 400 kg of RDX had been planted in 34 vehicles, and 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered Mumbai.