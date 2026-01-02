Big Update for Gig Workers: Govt drafts new rules, here's how it will affect Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto agents

In the new Social Security Code draft released for public comments, the government has proposed that if a worker is engaged with multiple aggregators, this period extends to 120 days. The proposed rules also state that workers will be considered engaged from the day they start earning income.

The Indian government has proposed that gig and platform workers must work for at least 90 days with an aggregator in a financial year to be eligible for social security benefits. In the new Social Security Code rules draft under Labour Codes, released for public comments, the government has proposed that if a worker is engaged with multiple aggregators, this period extends to 120 days. The proposed rules also state that workers will be considered engaged from the day they start earning income, regardless of the amount.



Labour Code: New Social Security Code rules



In the new draft, the Centre proposed that gig workers or platform workers must be engaged as one "for not less than 90 days with an aggregator, or in the case of multiple aggregators, not less than one hundred and twenty days, in the last financial year," to be eligible for benefits under these codes. The government clarified that the eligible workers will include all such workers engaged by the aggregator directly or through an associate company, subsidiary, limited liability partnership or through a third party, as per reports.

The proposed rules state that eligibility for social security benefits kicks in from the day they start earning income, regardless of the amount. If a worker is associated with multiple aggregators, their workdays are counted cumulatively across platforms. For example, working with three platforms on the same day counts as three days.



Click the link for draft Social Security Code rules, 2025 here:



Social Security Code Rules draft: Eligibility, Benefits and more

The eligible unorganised worker shall be required to update their particulars, such as address, occupation, mobile number, skill, or any other particulars from time to time, as may be specified by the appropriate Government and in the absence of such updation, any unorganised worker, may not be eligible to avail benefits of the social security schemes notified under the Code and applicable on him.

Every gig worker or platform worker who has completed sixteen years of age shall be required to be registered with Aadhaar and other documents as prescribed by the Central Government through general or special order, on a self-declaration basis under section 113, on a portal designated for the purpose by the Central Government. On commencement of these rules, every aggregator shall share the details of gig workers or platform workers who are engaged with such aggregator on the designated Portal of the Central Government for the generation of a Universal Account Number or any other such unique number, if such worker is not already in possession of such a number.

After complying with requirement of clause (b), the aggregator, on engaging any gig worker or platform worker, shall register such worker on the designated Portal of the Central Government. Every eligible registered gig worker or platform worker shall be issued an identity card, digital or otherwise, bearing his photograph and other details as specified by the Central Government for such purpose; and such digital card shall be downloadable from the designated Portal of the Central Government.

Any gig worker or platform worker registered under section 113 shall cease to be eligible for the benefits of social security schemes, when he attains the age of sixty years or when he is not engaged as gig worker or platform worker, with any of the aggregators for a period not lessm than ninety days, or in case of multiple aggregators, for a period not less than one hundred and twenty days in the last financial year. Every aggregator shall register on the designated Portal or any other portal, as may be specified by the Central Government, for such purpose, according to draft released by ministry of labour and employment.