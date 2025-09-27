Big update for Delhites! Delhi to get two new districts, 6 sub-divisions; Administrative boundaries, names to be changed by…

Big update for Delhites! Delhi is set for a major change as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the creation of two new districts in the national capital, with increasing the number from 11 to 13.

Moreover, six new sub-divisions in the national capital will also be added. Once implemented, there will be 39 new sub-divisions, as compared to 33 sub-divisions.

Delhi's fragmented governance

Delhi’s governance is divided among 11 revenue districts. each headed by a district magistrate, and 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zones. These are overseen by deputy commissioners. In addition, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area and the Delhi Cantonment Board operate as separate entities.

What changes are expected?

As per reports, the restructuring plan involves aligning the 12 MCD zones with the new revenue districts. The NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas will be integrated into a revamped New Delhi district.Shahdara district is expected to undergo major boundary changes. Moreover, parts of South-East, North-West, and South-West districts may also be redrawn in administrative map.

Boundaries of existing districts will be changed. Certain villages and localities can be added or excluded. The names for the new districts and sub-divisions are expected to be based on the areas or MCD zones they cover.

The last time Delhi saw an expansion of districts was in September 2012. South-East Delhi and Shahdara were created.

Implementation Process

The revenue department has already begun drafting a detailed proposal.

The proposal will be reviewed by the finance and law departments.

Then it will be presented before the state cabinet.

After cabinet approval, the plan will be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final clearance.

A gazette notification will then be issued to formally put the new structure in place.

Once notified, new District Magistrates (DMs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), and other officials will be appointed.

What is the need for new districts?

CM Rekha Gupta said, it is to ‘improve inter-departmental coordination, eliminate jurisdictional overlaps and enable quicker redressal of citizens' grievances.’

The first and foremost need is that Delhi’s fragmented system creates overlaps and confusion about jurisdiction. This led to delays in grievance redressal and service delivery. Eg. the Central and South MCD zones cut across multiple revenue districts, complicating coordination among departments.

Second is that geographical confusion. For example, Najafgarh falls under the jurisdiction of New Delhi district despite being geographically closer to West or South-West Delhi.

The restructuring will help distribute workload more evenly among district officials, reduce administrative overlaps, and bring governance closer to the people.