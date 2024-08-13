Big update about Noida International Airport, it has a Ratan Tata connection as...

A major development has been announced regarding Noida International Airport with Tata Company being selected to supply electricity to the airport. The company will also be responsible for establishing power substations and solar panels specifically for the airport, with the primary power supply coming from Jahangirpur. Additionally, a new power station is set to be constructed, with all necessary approvals already in place, allowing work to begin shortly.

Dr Arunveer Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the Yamuna Development Authority, confirmed that flights from Noida International Airport are expected to commence by the last week of December 2024. Naturally, the airport's electricity infrastructure must be fully operational before it opens. Preparations are well underway, with both Tata Company and the Yamuna Authority actively working on the airport’s power supply arrangements.

Dr Arunveer Singh also explained that Tata Company will construct a 10-megawatt power station for Noida International Airport, along with a 10-megawatt solar panel installation. Additionally, 33 kV substations will be built in Sectors 18 and 20, with plans to eventually upgrade their capacity to 220 kV. Currently, power is being supplied to the airport from Jahangirpur. The CEO confirmed that Tata Company has secured the necessary licenses, and work will commence in the coming days. Tata will oversee the entire electricity supply and maintenance for the airport.