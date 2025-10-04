Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BIG twist in Zubeen Garg death case, bandmate claims singer may have been poisoned

The Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department are likely to join the Assam Police in investigating alleged financial crimes that have surfaced from Zubeen's death case. Zubeen died on September 19 in what was initially believed to be a case of drowning. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

BIG twist in Zubeen Garg death case, bandmate claims singer may have been poisoned
Zubeen Garg died last month in Singapore.
In a fresh development in the death case of music icon Zubeen Garg, his bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged the late singer's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta may have poisoned him and tried to cover up his death as an accident. Goswami reportedly told investigators that Sharma's behaviour during the hours leading up to Zubeen's death was suspicious. Both Sharma and Mahanta are currently in police custody, with the manager facing serious non-bailable charges, including criminal conspiracy and murder. Zubeen died last month while on a yacht trip in Singapore.

What did Goswami tell investigators?

According to reports, Goswami revealed several incidents from Singapore that raise suspicion about Sharma. He said Sharma forcibly took control of the yacht from its sailor, causing it to wobble mid-sea and endangering all passengers. Sharma also allegedly insisted that he alone would supply the drinks for the yacht party. In his testimony, Goswami also claimed that when Zubeen was gasping for breath and nearly drowning, Sharma was heard shouting: "Jabo de, jabo de" (which translates to let him go). He also stressed that Zubeen was a trained swimmer and could not have died due to drowning. Goswami also reportedly stated that Sharma told him not to share any videos from the yacht with anyone.

How is the police investigation going?

Reportedly, Sharma and festival orgnaiser Mahanta have denied the allegations during police interrogation. But investigators say that material evidence -- including financial transactions and witness statements -- establishes Sharma's culpability. The Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department are likely to join the Assam Police in investigating alleged financial crimes that have surfaced from Zubeen's death case. Zubeen died on September 19 in what was initially believed to be a case of drowning.

