BIG twist in Delhi student's acid attack case, police arrest father of 'victim' on rape charges

The Delhi Police on Monday detained the father of a 20-year-old student, who had alleged an acid attack by a "stalker and his two friends". The father was taken into custody from Sangam Vihar area for police questioning. He has since confessed to cooking up the acid attack story, using a toilet cleaner to fake the assault, and raping the wife of the man his daughter accused of throwing acid at her. The development came hours after the acid attack accused's wife leveled allegations of sexual assault against the student's father.

Amid the acid attack accusations, the wife of the acid attack suspect had filed a police complaint against the student's father, after which a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged. Police had also said that the acid attack allegations appeared "suspicious" and that they did not find any concrete evidence concerning it.

The woman who alleged the acid attack is a second-year undergraduate student at Delhi University. She said she was attacked outside Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar neighbourhood. Her family claimed she received burns on her hands and stomach but covered her face with her hands and bag. "It all happened in seconds. They came and threw acid on me. I was able to save my face with my bag and phone. However, my phone was completely burnt. I couldn’t even call anyone," the student told Hindustan Times. "I was crying in pain and shouting for help. They managed to escape. An old man saw me and took me to the hospital," she further said.