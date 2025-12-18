FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

BIG trouble for TMC! MP Kirti Azad caught ‘vaping’ in Lok Sabha, BJP releases video, says, ‘Imagine audacity…’, WATCH

Bharatiya Janata Party has finally broken the ‘suspense’ over a Trinamool Congress’ MP ‘vaping’ in the parliament. The party has released a video on social media, where TMC MP Kirti Azad can be allegedly seen smoking in the House during proceedings.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

BIG trouble for TMC! MP Kirti Azad caught ‘vaping’ in Lok Sabha, BJP releases video, says, ‘Imagine audacity…’, WATCH
    Bharatiya Janata Party has finally broken the ‘suspense’ over a Trinamool Congress’ MP ‘vaping’ in the parliament. The party has released a video on social media, where TMC MP Kirti Azad can be allegedly seen smoking in the House during proceedings. 

    What’s in the video?

    In a video shared by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, TMC’s MP Kirti Azad can be seen secretly ‘vaping’ inside the Lok Sabha.

    He said "The TMC MP accused by BJP MP Anurag Thakur of vaping inside Parliament is none other than Kirti Azad.”

    While posting the video on X, BJP’s Amit Malvya added, ‘For people like him, rules and laws clearly hold no meaning. Just imagine the audacity, hiding an e-cigarette in his palm while in the House! Smoking may not be illegal, but using it in Parliament is entirely unacceptable. Mamata Banerjee must clarify on her MP’s misconduct.”

    This comes after BJP MP Anurag Thakur wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that one Trinamool Congress lawmaker, without naming anyone, was seen smoking an e-cigarette in the House, at times when India had banned e-cigarettes a few years ago.

    Anurag Thakur's allegations 

    Anurag Thakur also requested the Speaker to take immediate cognisance of this serious breach of rules and law and “direct an inquiry into the incident through the appropriate committee or mechanism of the House.”

    Kirti Azad also issued a response to these allegations and said that Anurag Thakur wasted time in Lok Sabha and said, “If you lodge any complaint against any MP or party levelling an allegation, it has to be proved. There are rules and regulations in Lok Sabha.”

     

