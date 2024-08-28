Twitter
Big trouble for Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar hospital, IMA now...

Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar hospital, has been grilled by CBI in connection with the Kolkata doctor murder-rape case.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 06:33 PM IST

Big trouble for Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar hospital, IMA now...
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suspended the membership of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the Kolkata-based institute earlier this month.

The decision to suspend the IMA membership of Ghosh, who is the vice president of the association's Kolkata branch, was taken by its disciplinary committee. In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr R V Asokan on Wednesday suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The IMA general secretary along with Asokan had met the victim's parents at their home, it said. "They had put up their grievances against you (Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them," the order said.

"The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations' of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole," it said. The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has "unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of Indian Medical Association."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | '16 days have passed, where is justice': CM Mamata Banerjee on CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

