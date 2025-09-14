BIG trouble for sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar as missing truck driver found at her Pune-based home, here's what happened

In September last year, the centre had dismissed Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) after she was accused of wrongly availing the benefits of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quotas.

A truck driver, who went missing after an accident with a car, has been found at sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar's Pune-based residence, bringing fresh trouble for the former officer. In September last year, the centre had dismissed Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) after she was accused of wrongly availing the benefits of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quotas.

After cancelling her selection in the IAS, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has barred her from appearing in the entrance exam for life. Moreover, she was found guilty of faking her identity to take the exam several times.

Cut to the present, after the accident between a car and a mixer truck at Airoli Signal in Navi Mumbai, the truck driver went untraceable, according to the police. The driver, named Prahlad Kumar, was driving his mixer truck when his vehicle hit a car. Following this, the people, sitting in the car, reportedly kidnapped Kumar and forcibly made him sit in their vehicle, the police said.

Upon investigation, the police tracked down the car, which was later discovered at Puja Khedkar's residence. The driver was rescued from the ex-officer's place.

Puja Khedkar's mother misbehaved with police

According to reports, as the police reached the ex-officer's residence, they faced resistance from her mother, Manorama Khedkar, who refused to open the door.

For her actions, the police had to issue her summons, asking her to appear at the police station.

