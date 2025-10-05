Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival 2025: Traffic restrictions, VIP guests, schedule; all you need to know about today's Durga grand farewell

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fire 3,000 rounds per minute, name is..., it will be deployed at...

Darjeeling landslide: At least 6 dead after bridge collapse, roads cut off; IMD warns of...

Meet man, whose brother left studies at young age to support family, sister got married at 15, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become India's one of the youngest IAS, his AIR was...

Netanyahu's BIG warning to Hamas after accepting Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel's military will continue to...'

Nita Ambani's MI star cricketer opens up about missing out on opportunity to play under MS Dhoni's leadership, calls himself 'unfortunate', he is...

Cough Syrup Row: Doctor, who prescribed 'toxic' Coldrif, arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Arjun Kapoor misses mom Mona Shourie more amid Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations, pens heartfelt note: 'It’s gonna break me'

'Salman Khan should QUIT Bigg Boss': Fans are angry with star host 'favouring' Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhat, 'cornering' Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival 2025: Traffic restrictions, VIP guests, schedule; all you need to know about today's Durga grand farewell

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival: Traffic restrictions, schedule; all about today

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fire 3,000 rounds per minute, name is..., it will be deployed at...

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fire 3,000 rounds per minute, name is..., it will be deployed at...

The tender for buying the air defence system has been issued as part of lessons learnt during Operation Sindoor, where the Pakistan Army carried out direct attacks on civilians and religious buildings in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fire 3,000 rounds per minute, name is..., it will be deployed at...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a step towards providing protection to population centres and centres of faith close to the border with Pakistan, the Indian Army has issued a tender to buy six AK-630 30mm guns from a state-owned firm, which is being seen as one of the pillars of the Mission Sudarshan Chakra.

The tender for buying the air defence system has been issued as part of lessons learnt during Operation Sindoor, where the Pakistan Army carried out direct attacks on civilians and religious buildings in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra is India's plan to create a comprehensive, multi-layered, indigenous security shield by 2035, integrating surveillance, cyber security, and air defence systems to protect key installations from various enemy attacks.

Launched on India's Independence Day in 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mission aims to provide both a defensive barrier and a potential offensive capability, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to enhance self-reliance in defence technology.

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday had warned Pakistan against terrorist activities in India and asserted that India would not show any restraint in Operation Sindoor 2.0.

"Indian Army Air Defence has floated an RFP for the procurement of six AK630 Air Defence Gun Systems* with Advanced Weapon and Equipment India Ltd (AWEIL). The system sought is a 30mm multi-barrel mobile air defence gun system with a high rate of fire," defence officials told ANI.

The gun system will be mounted on a trailer and towed by a high mobility vehicle.

"AK630 will be utilised to thwart the threat from URAM (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Rocket, Artillery and Mortar) and will be used for the protection of key population centres and Centres of Faith* in close proximity to the international border and Line of Control, they said.

The Gun systems will have a range of up upto 4km* with a cyclic rate of fire of up upto 3000 rounds per minute.

Detection is achieved through an all-weather Electro-Optical Fire Control system.

The system will also form one of the essential pillars of the Sudarshan Chakra shield being developed and will be *integrated in the overall air defence architecture.

The Indian Army's Army Air Defence played a key role in thwarting Pakistani aerial attacks using drones and aircraft.

The Defence Minister also recently visited the Army Air Defence troops in Bhuj in Gujarat, where they had foiled multiple Pakistani attacks during Op Sindoor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand, felicitated at home despite Asia Cup loss
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand
Updating Aadhaar gets costlier! Fee for changing name, address, date of birth goes up by 50%, home service charges are Rs...
Updating Aadhaar gets costlier! Fee for changing name, address, date of birth
SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here
SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...;
India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam: ‘Not be taken into custody or...'
India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam..
Rajvir Jawanda in life-support: Ex-cop to popular musician, how did Punjabi star rise to fame?
Rajvir Jawanda: Ex-cop to popular musician, how did Punjabi star rise to fame?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE