BIG trouble for Pakistan, China as India eyes this Israeli missile despite having BrahMos; has range upto 430 kms, can hit Karachi, China bases, name is...

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is considering adding Israel's Air Long Range Attack (LORA) missile to its frontline fighter jets, including the Su-30MKI. This comes as India already has a powerful BrahMos missile in its arsenal. It also marks new chapter in the country’s defence landscape, especially after the success of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

About LORA missile

Carrying a range of 400-430 km, the LORA missiles can strike deep into enemy’s territory. Notably, it will work alongside BrahMos and enhance the strength of IAF’s aerial capacity. A supersonic quasi-ballistic missile created by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for air-launched use from fighter planes, the LORA missiles can fly at a speed of 6,174 kmph.

As per media reports, it is perfect for deep and surgical strikes on critical targets.

LORA's high trajectory and speed may help counter advanced air defense systems, such as those in India’s enemy countries including Pakistan and China. With an impressive 400-430km range, the missile can strike vital targets in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Chinese bases along the LAC (Line of Actual Control).