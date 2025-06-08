The government is working on a long-term water strategy that could deeply impact Pakistan by stopping water flow from the Indus, Sutlej, and Beas rivers.

In response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian government has taken a major step by suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. Now, the Narendra Modi-led government is working on a long-term water strategy that could deeply impact Pakistan by stopping water flow from the Indus, Sutlej, and Beas rivers. As per reports, India is planning a massive project to divert the Indus River’s water. The plan involves connecting the Indus to the Ravi and Beas rivers and then channeling it through the Sutlej River to the Harike Barrage in Punjab.

A major part of this strategy includes constructing a 200-kilometer-long canal with 12 large tunnels. This diverted water will then flow into the Indira Gandhi Canal, the Ganga Canal in Rajasthan, and eventually reach the Yamuna River.

Reports suggest that efforts are underway to expand the Ganga Canal’s capacity, clear silt, and stop leakages. Work is also being done on the Sirhind Feeder (Punjab), Rajasthan Feeder (Haryana), and the Indira Gandhi Canal.

The proposed canal will run parallel to the Harike Barrage.

This water diversion project is expected to bring major benefits to multiple Indian states. Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are set to receive improved water supply.

Officials also believe this plan could help revive parts of the Yamuna River, which has been struggling due to pollution and low water levels.

The project is expected to be completed in two to three years.

After the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan has sent four letters to India asking for restoration of the agreement. But India has taken a firm stand: the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes strong and visible action against terrorism.

With this water plan, India aims to hit Pakistan where it hurts the most—its water supply—while also ensuring long-term benefits for its own citizens.