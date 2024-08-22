Big trouble for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as UPSC says she committed...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

Democratic National Convention Day 3: Hindu prayers held on stage in Chicago

Viral video: Woman in hot yellow saree sets internet ablaze with sizzling dance to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Jhanvi Kapoor created ruckus at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding, cut her wrist, called herself his wife

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

Democratic National Convention Day 3: Hindu prayers held on stage in Chicago

Democratic National Convention Day 3: Hindu prayers held on stage in Chicago

8 foreign actresses who became stars in Bollywood

8 foreign actresses who became stars in Bollywood

7 lifestyle changes to reduce cancer risk

7 lifestyle changes to reduce cancer risk

Animals that can cause rabies other than dogs

Animals that can cause rabies other than dogs

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Jhanvi Kapoor created ruckus at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding, cut her wrist, called herself his wife

Jhanvi Kapoor created ruckus at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding, cut her wrist, called herself his wife

This film, rejected by 12 actors earned 7 times more than its budget, its Bollywood remake made history, earned Rs..

This film, rejected by 12 actors earned 7 times more than its budget, its Bollywood remake made history, earned Rs..

HomeIndia

India

Big trouble for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as UPSC says she committed...

The UPSC and Delhi police have opposed IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail, granted by the High Court last week.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

Big trouble for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as UPSC says she committed...
Ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar (Image/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Delhi police, on Wednesday, i.e., August 22, opposed the anticipatory bail of ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, saying that she committed fraud against not only the commission but also the public as she allegedly used a 'fake disability and OBC certificate' to appear for the civil services examinations (CSE) in 2021, having exhausted all attempts by 2020, Times of India reported. 

Puja Khedkar is accused of cheating as she allegedly misued her authority and submitted her fake disability Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam. 

In their respective replies, both the Delhi police and the UPSC sought dismissal of Khedkar's bail plea, stating that any relief to her would hinder the probe into the 'deep-rooted' conspiracy. They also stressed that the case had wider implications on public trust as well as the integrity of the civil services examination, as per the Times of India report. 

"She had already exhausted all the permissible attempts available to a PwBD (persons with benchmark disabilities) + OBC candidate, i.e. 9 attempts, by CSE-2020 itself. Therefore, as per CSE Rules, she was not eligible to appear further for CSE-2021 and subsequent CSEs," said the police. 

The report further stressed that while Khedkar claimed no connection with her father and showed her mother's income to be below the threshold to get the benefit of OBC non-creamy layer, her family owned 12 vehicles, including a Mercedes car, a BMW car and a Thar SUV, and "23 pieces of immovable properties valued crores of rupees" at different locations in Maharashtra, the newspaper has reported. 

The police went on to argue that if granted relief, the accused might obstruct the ongoing probe and verification of her qualifications, and those involved might "cover up their tracks" and manipulate evidence. 

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had granted interim relief to Puja Khedar and directed the investigating agency not to arrest her immediately. 

She had approached the High Court challenging a district court's order that denied bail to her in the alleged cheating case. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Policeman accidentally lathi charges SDM during Bharat Bandh, video goes viral

Watch: Policeman accidentally lathi charges SDM during Bharat Bandh, video goes viral

Mpox scare: India on high alert as Monkeypox cases rise globally, Centre asks authorities to...

Mpox scare: India on high alert as Monkeypox cases rise globally, Centre asks authorities to...

17 dead, several injured in reactor blast at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

17 dead, several injured in reactor blast at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Neville Tata to challenge Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani as he takes charge of Star Bazaar, Ratan Tata is his...

Neville Tata to challenge Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani as he takes charge of Star Bazaar, Ratan Tata is his...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement