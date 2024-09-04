Twitter
Anushka Sharma returns to Mumbai amid rumours of moving to London; fans note Virat Kohli, Vamika, Akaay's absence

Big TROUBLE for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as Delhi Police accuse her of....

Rahul Gandhi meets Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia ahead of Haryana Assembly elections

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

Swine flu: What is H1N1 infection? Symptoms, protective measures to stay safe from influenza virus

India

Big TROUBLE for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as Delhi Police accuse her of....

Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has landed into trouble after the crime branch of Delhi police filed its status report in the Delhi High Court.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

Ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar (Image/X)
The crime branch of Delhi Police, in its status report filed in the High Court, admitted that the disability certificate of former trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar is 'fake'.

Moreover, the certificate filed during civil examination 2022 and 2023 was 'fake', said the Delhi police, adding that Khedkar changed name in the certificate to appear in the civil services exams, having exhausted all attempts by 2020. 

The claim that this fake certificate was issued from Maharashtra was also found to be 'false', the police told the HC. 

Puja Khedkar is accused of cheating as she allegedly misued her authority and submitted her fake disability Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to avail benefits and clear the civil cervices exam. 

Earlier on August 22, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Delhi police opposed the anticipatory bail of the ex-IAS probationer (granted by Delhi High Court), stating that she committed fraud against not only the commission but also the public as she allegedly used a 'fake disability and OBC certificate' to appear for the civil services examinations (CSE) in 2021. 

In their respective replies, both the Delhi police and the UPSC sought dismissal of Khedkar's bail plea, and said that any relief to her would hinder the probe into the 'deep-rooted' conspiracy.

They also emphasised that the case had wider implications on public trust as well as the integrity of the civil services examination. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court, on August 29, extended the interim protection from arrest for the suspended trainee IAS officer. 

 

