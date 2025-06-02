The quick commerce giant Zepto, has landed in fresh trouble. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business license of Zepto's Dharavi warehouse, after a serious non-compliance was found regarding hygiene and food standards.

The quick commerce giant Zepto, has landed in fresh trouble. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business license of Zepto's Dharavi warehouse, after a serious non-compliance was found regarding hygiene and food standards. Zepto, owned by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, is a popular quick commerce that ensures fast delivery in 10 minutes, competing with Blinkit and Instamart. Zepto has been under fire for its unhygienic warehouses across India.

FDA’s inspection

During FDA's routine inspection, alarming lapses in hygiene and violation of food standard was found in the Dharavi warehouse. The violation included fungal growth on certain food articles, like croissants, expired food products found not clearly segregated from non-expired and stock storage of products near clogged or stagnant water. The storage facilities were found unhygienic, from cold storage temperatures not maintained to disorganised storage of food items, some kept directly on wet and filthy floors.

FDA initiated the inspection, after a tip off to FDA, regarding the food safety violations. Other warehouses and storage hubs of Zepto are also under inspection, including Borivali and Bhiwandi.

Zepto's clarification

After the license got suspended, Zepto released a statement clarifying that food safety and hygiene are non-negotiable and an internal review has been initiated. “At Zepto, maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene is non-negotiable. We have already initiated an internal review and are working closely with the concerned authorities to ensure full and swift compliance. We are committed to rectifying the lapses identified, and strengthening our processes to provide the best and safest quality of products to our consumers. We are taking all necessary corrective measures to resume operations in accordance with regulatory obligations and applicable laws at the earliest,” said Zepto.