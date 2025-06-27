The missile is being developed at DRDO’s Advanced Naval Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad and is specially designed for the upcoming S-5 class of nuclear submarines.

India is stepping up its defence game to counter China’s growing influence. A major focus is on enhancing its naval strength with new aircraft carriers, stealth warships, submarines, and advanced missile systems. A key part of this push is the development of the K-6 hypersonic ballistic missile by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The K-6 is a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) designed to be fired from underwater. It will be faster and more powerful than India’s existing BrahMos missile and is expected to strengthen India’s nuclear deterrence capabilities. The missile can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads and fly at a speed of 7.5 Mach, which is over 9,200 kilometres per hour. This high speed allows it to strike targets quickly, giving enemies little time to respond, according to News18.

With a range of 8,000 kilometres, the K-6 will be able to reach targets deep inside enemy territory.

India has already inducted earlier versions of submarine-launched missiles such as the K-4 (3,500 km range) and K-5 (up to 6,000 km range). The K-6, once operational, will mark a significant leap in India’s strategic capabilities, especially when paired with the land-based Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile.

The missile is being developed at DRDO’s Advanced Naval Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad and is specially designed for the upcoming S-5 class of nuclear submarines. These submarines will be larger and more powerful than the current Arihant-class. The S-5 will be able to carry heavier warheads and multiple missiles at once.

A standout feature of the K-6 is its MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle) capability. This means a single missile can hit multiple targets simultaneously, making it much harder to defend against.

With these developments, India is joining an elite group of nations — including the US, Russia, China, France, and the UK — that possess such advanced missile systems.